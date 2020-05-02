Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, IDEX and WazirX. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $282,232.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.03 or 0.03999900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00061581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008903 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,756 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITBOX, Koinex, Binance, Ethfinex, Upbit, Bitbns, Bittrex, IDEX, WazirX, Huobi, Zebpay, Bitrue and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

