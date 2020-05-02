Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 932 ($12.26) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,356.21 ($17.84).

LON OCDO traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,615 ($21.24). 995,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 994.01 ($13.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,655.50 ($21.78). The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion and a PE ratio of -54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,396.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,276.12.

In other news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total value of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

