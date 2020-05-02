Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $354.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 239,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,118. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $110.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.62. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $372,906.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.