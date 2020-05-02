Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading Down 6.6%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 4,740,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 14,097,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 599,303 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares during the period. 6.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

