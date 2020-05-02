One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on One Liberty Properties from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 340,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLP stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.93. 105,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,651. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $320.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.