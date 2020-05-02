OneLedger (OLT) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $398,108.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,980,604 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, UEX, Bilaxy, CoinEx, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

