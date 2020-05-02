Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.51. 29,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,956. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OPNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

