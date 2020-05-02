Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $234.77 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OPY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. 113,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.01. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

