OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Short Interest Update

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 6,850,000 shares. Currently, 27.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPTN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at $108,471. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 527,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,925. The company has a market cap of $185.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.89. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 317.79% and a negative return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

