Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $113,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,702,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,359,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

