Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Hits $411,995.85

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $411,995.85 and approximately $277.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032891 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00923114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00277215 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00160514 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.