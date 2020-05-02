OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165-1.185 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $91,723.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at $45,601,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,894.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

