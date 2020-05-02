Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million.

NYSE:PCB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 20,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,140. Pacific City Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pacific City Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other Pacific City Financial news, Director Don Rhee purchased 50,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $765,382.50.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

