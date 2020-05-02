Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.32. Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 4,556,944 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

