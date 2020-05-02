Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Shares Gap Up to $0.59

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.59. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 5,825,773 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Pacific Drilling to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($1.32). Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 242.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John V. Simon purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $37,520.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pacific Drilling by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.