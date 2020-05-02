Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million.

PMBC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 36,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $122,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,455.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 44,058 shares of company stock worth $244,557. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

