ParallelCoin Market Capitalization Tops $79,102.32 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $79,102.32 and $32.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002794 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00545269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

