ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.95 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $4,090.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00032164 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00036813 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,968.47 or 0.99917295 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00068828 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000600 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000497 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

