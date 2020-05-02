PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

PDL Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 0.52. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDLB. ValuEngine upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered PDL Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

