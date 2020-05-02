Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 207 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 175.60 ($2.31).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MKS traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 93 ($1.22). 6,959,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 275.61 ($3.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.64.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Justin King bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.