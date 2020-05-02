Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Liberum Capital cut Mitie Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mitie Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.80 ($2.14).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 73 ($0.96). 257,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 56.94 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $267.14 million and a P/E ratio of 3.95.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.