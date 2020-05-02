Peel Hunt Upgrades Forterra (LON:FORT) to Buy

Forterra (LON:FORT) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FORT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Forterra from GBX 416 ($5.47) to GBX 313 ($4.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 317.17 ($4.17).

Shares of FORT stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 248 ($3.26). 408,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,467. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 157.40 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm has a market cap of $497.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.46.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.53), for a total value of £43,503.36 ($57,226.20).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

