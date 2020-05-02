Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Down 25.7%

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) shares dropped 25.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, approximately 5,534,514 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,943,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

PEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $79.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 92,959 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 91,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

