PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

NYSE PKI traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.09. 1,007,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

