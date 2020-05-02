Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) price objective (down previously from GBX 6 ($0.08)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Petra Diamonds to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 5 ($0.07) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Petra Diamonds to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 10.70 ($0.14).

Petra Diamonds stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 16,030,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.50. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 26.48 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

