PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases Earnings Results

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

PG&E stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 7,934,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136,908. PG&E has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

