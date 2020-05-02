Phantomx (PNX) Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $3,464.60 and $3.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00923114 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00277215 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001931 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000709 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

