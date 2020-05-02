PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Releases Earnings Results

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

Shares of PBNK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 1,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

About PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit.

