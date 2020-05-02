PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Releases Earnings Results

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.
Shares of PBNK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 1,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.
About PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH
