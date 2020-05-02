Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Short Interest Update

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,130,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 20,400,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,201,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 45,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

