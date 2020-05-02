POA (POA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and Ethfinex. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $183,234.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

POA Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

