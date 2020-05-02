Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of Polarityte stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,095. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Polarityte has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 169.50% and a negative net margin of 1,636.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

In related news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 12,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $38,755.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 440,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,986.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron J. Hoyler sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $35,467.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,947 shares of company stock worth $214,979. 8.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Polarityte by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

