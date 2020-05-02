PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.91 million.PRA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.90 EPS.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.36. 771,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,182. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $116.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.73.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

