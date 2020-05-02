Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Issues Earnings Results

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 9,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.09. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLPC. BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.