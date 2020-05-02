PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGX. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

NASDAQ:PRGX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.82. 61,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,349. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $8.07.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRGX Global will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PRGX Global by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 187,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.