Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 1,829,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,634. Propetro has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $425.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Propetro alerts:

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Propetro had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Propetro will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Propetro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut Propetro to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.