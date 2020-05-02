Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of PUMP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 1,829,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,634. Propetro has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $425.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Propetro had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Propetro will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
About Propetro
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
