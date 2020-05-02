PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. PTC updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.

Shares of PTC opened at $66.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. PTC has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $251,808. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

