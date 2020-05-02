Pundi X Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and $1.62 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.03 or 0.03999900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00061581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,585,117,896 coins and its circulating supply is 234,457,965,992 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

