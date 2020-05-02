QP Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,149 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after buying an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,145,234. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

