Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Short Interest Up 10.2% in April

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.30. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf bought 3,404,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

