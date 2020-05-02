QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,001 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $81,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 42.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $314,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. 9,643,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,312,363. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

