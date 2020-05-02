Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $139.24. The stock had a trading volume of 490,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 1.06. Quidel has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $143.97.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Quidel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

