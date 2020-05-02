Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,520 at Liberum Capital

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RAT has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Shore Capital upgraded Rathbone Brothers to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbone Brothers to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,134 ($28.07).

Shares of LON:RAT traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,476 ($19.42). 17,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of GBX 1,194 ($15.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a market cap of $832.58 million and a PE ratio of 30.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,404.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,888.40.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.74%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

