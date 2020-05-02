Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Down 14.5%

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) shares traded down 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.67, 1,097,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 580,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RC. ValuEngine downgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

The stock has a market cap of $347.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

In related news, President Jack J. Ross bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Sinai purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,528 shares in the company, valued at $191,410.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

