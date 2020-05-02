RealChain (RCT) Hits Market Cap of $143,167.26

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. RealChain has a market cap of $143,167.26 and approximately $9,350.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. In the last week, RealChain has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.42 or 0.04008783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00061338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035644 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011147 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008971 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 506,593,015 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

