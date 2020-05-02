Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

RVNC has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.56.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

