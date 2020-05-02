Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California."

Several other analysts also recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,351.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

