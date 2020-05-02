Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $40,060,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,865,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,586 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,602,000 after buying an additional 1,100,011 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,854,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $21,522,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RXN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $3,047,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,505 shares of company stock worth $5,810,576 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RXN traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,540. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

