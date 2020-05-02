Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RTTR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 30,721,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,470. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Noah Doyle sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.