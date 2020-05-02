RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RMR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered RMR Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RMR Group from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. 70,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,653. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $928.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.41.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that RMR Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in RMR Group by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

