Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Down 3.1%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, 62,025 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 226,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $179.65 million and a P/E ratio of 51.67.

Robex Resources Company Profile (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold. The company operates Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits located in west Mali.

